Multi-car crash on Carquinez bridge hospitalizes two, blocks holiday traffic

CROCKETT (CBS SF) – A car crash involving eight vehicles on Carquinez Bridge Thursday morning hospitalized two and caused serious traffic during the Thanksgiving holiday commute.

The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department tweeted about the accident at 10:48 a.m. and noted in a follow up tweet that the accident blocked 1-3 lanes.

Crews later reported that two in the accident had to be taken to nearby hospitals.

At around 12:30 p.m., all lanes were open but traffic delays remained. 

