Mudslide shuts down state Route 9 near Saratoga in both directions

By Dave Pehling

Officials with the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans on Monday afternoon confirmed state Route 9 near Saratoga has been closed in both directions due to a mudslide.

The 511 SF Bay X account posted about the full closure of the highway, also known as Big Basin Way, at around 3:17 p.m. Monday, saying the route was shut down between Redwood Gulch Rd. and Sanborn Rd. in Santa Clara County. 

Caltrans also posted about the closure with a photo showing crews working in the area of the slide.

Caltrans said the estimated time to reopen the roadway is is Wednesday.    

Caltrans crews already had a week of daily full closures between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the stretch to remove fallen trees and debris as well as cleaning the drainage system and regrading slops above the highway. Officials noted that the work was weather dependent and reduced somewhat due to the recent rains.

