Mudslide blocks portion of Highway 9 near Saratoga

A portion of state Highway 9 in Santa Clara County was closed Monday due to mudslide debris, according to Caltrans.

Highway 9's lanes from Sanborn Road to Redwood Gulch Road near Saratoga were closed due to debris from an unstable hillside, Caltrans said in an advisory.

The highway will remain closed until crews have removed the debris off the road.

Caltrans has not given an estimated time for when the highway will reopen due to the active slide and upcoming severe weather that might cause more debris to wash off onto the highway.

For updated road information, travelers can go to https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call (800) 427-7623. 

