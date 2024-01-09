MS-13 gang leader gets life sentence without parole for San Francisco murders, racketeering

The leader of a brutally violent San Francisco MS-13 street gang was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole after being convicted of murder and attempted murder as part of a racketeering conspiracy, prosecutors announced.

Elmer Rodriguez, leader of the 20th Street clique of MS-13, was convicted in U.S. District Court in June 2023 of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of murder in aid of racketeering, one count of attempted murder in aid of racketeering, and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to a statement from First Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Robbins and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agent in Charge Tatum King.

MS-13 stands for Mara Salvatrucha, a gang originally formed to protect Salvadorans who had fled from El Salvador's civil war beginning in the late 80s. It has since evolved into a transnational criminal organization operating in multiple countries and U.S. states.

Rodriguez, a/k/a "Gordo," was convicted of ordering the May 2017 murder of Giovanni Alvarez, another 20th Street clique member who was hacked to death with a machete in San Francisco's Bernal Heights Park. MS-13 attacks have been known for gang members' use of machetes. Prosecutors said Rodriguez and others in the clique believed the victim had been coorperating with police. The two associates who carried out the killing pled guilty and were sentenced for their roles, prosecutors said.

Rodriguez was also convicted of ordering the March 2017 murder of Jorge Martinez near 19th and Mission Streets. According to prosecutors, Martinez was celebrating his birthday at a bar after attending a Golden State Warriors game with his son. Rodriguez and other MS-13 clique members were also at the bar and identified Martinez as a possible rival Norteño gang member. Rodriguez then ordered another clique associate to murder Martinez, who was followed out of the bar and shot to death.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California said evidence presented at trial showed Rodriguez was involved in an attempted murder involving a shotgun shooting following an extortion attempt in the city's Tenderloin District in November 2017. Evidence presented at his trial showed his involvement in other crimes, including:

Ordering other gang members to go on a "hunt" to shoot suspected Norteños, culminating in the September 2016 shooting of a suspected Norteño at 21st Street and Hampshire Street

Serving as the driver in a November 2017 stabbing of a victim incorrectly identified as a Norteño in the city's Mission District

Attending or instigating gang assaults in the Mission District in 2016 and 2017

A total of 17 defendants were convicted as a part of the investigation into four murders, four attempted murders, and multiple assaults with dangerous weapons, prosecutors said.

"For years, the defendant led a violent street gang that committed several murders and attempted murders in the Bay Area, particularly in the Mission District of San Francisco," said Robbins in a prepared statement. "San Francisco residents deserve to feel safe in their own communities. Today's sentence sends a clear message that anyone who commits acts of violence and endangers public safety in the Northern District of California will face federal prosecution and a severe federal prison sentence as a consequence of their conduct."

"This sentence today sends a loud and clear message that HSI, with law enforcement agencies in the region, will continue to work around the clock, always prioritizing the safety of our communities. It represents another important stride in our ongoing effort to combat crime in the Bay Area," said King in a prepared statement. "Working with the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) and the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of California, we've successfully brought to justice this dangerous gang leader who played a key role in ruthlessly murdering multiple victims. Of note, collective efforts in this overarching case began in July 2017, which underlies the complexities of investigations into transnational criminal organizations like MS-13, as well as the commitment of the agencies involved. HSI is deeply appreciative of the work of its agents and analysts, as well as SFPD and the U.S. Attorney's Office."

The U.S. Attorney's Office said prosecution was the result of investigations by HSI, SFPD Homicide Unit and Community Violence Reduction Team, San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Gang Intelligence Unit and Investigations Bureau, Daly City Police Department, Pinole Police Department, Redwood City Police Department Street Crimes Reduction Team, and San Pablo Police Department.