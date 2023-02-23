2 arrested in identity theft case in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW – Two people were arrested in Mountain View early Tuesday morning in connection with an identity theft case involving a U-Haul truck.

According to police, an officer contacted a man driving in the truck at the Safeway store on Shoreline Boulevard around 1:45 a.m.

While speaking to the driver, the officer found the driver in possession of methamphetamine, along with copies of driver's licenses from 10 states, credit cards and checks. The documents did not belong to the driver.

A search of the U-Haul also yielded a printer and a stock of blank checks, police said.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Derek Bigbey, was taken into custody on suspicion of identity theft and check fraud.

While the officer was completing paperwork on Bigbey's arrest, he requested a friend come to the police station to pick up the U-Haul. After the friend arrived, police said they learned he had an unregistered and loaded firearm in his vehicle.

The friend, identified as Jeremy Edgerton, was booked on charges of carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a switchblade. Both Bigbey and Edgerton were taken to the Santa Clara County Jail.

According to jail records, Edgerton was being held on $11,000 bail. He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.