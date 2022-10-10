Mountain View police seek help finding man who groped woman at Walmart

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Police in Mountain View are seeking the public's assistance identifying a man who repeatedly grabbed a woman inappropriately in a Walmart over the weekend.

Mountain View groping suspect. Mountain View Police Department

On Saturday, at around noon, Mountain View police dispatchers received a call about a woman who had been grabbed multiple times by an unknown man while she was shopping at the Walmart located on the 600 block of Showers Drive.

Arriving officers spoke with the victim, who told them that while she and her family were looking at Halloween costumes, the man approached her and touched her inappropriately. The woman then went to a different aisle, and the same man touched her again. After the woman told her husband, he attempted to run after the suspect, but the man had already left the store in an unknown direction. Police were unsure if he left the area in a car or on foot.

The suspect is described as a Black adult man in his 40s, roughly 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build and weighing approximately 170-180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black mask, a sky-blue polo shirt with stripes and black pants.

Police additionally provided an image of the suspect from surveillance video. Anyone who recognizes the individual, is asked to contact Mountain View Police.