Mountain View police arrest suspect in deadly DUI hit-and-run collision

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Police in Mountain View on Monday confirmed the weekend arrest of a man suspected in a deadly DUI hit-and-run collision Sunday morning that fatally injured a pedestrian.

According to a press release issued Monday afternoon by the Mountain View Police Department, at around 7:15 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Amphitheater Parkway and Joaquin Road near the Google campus and the Shoreline Amphitheatre. 

Arriving officers found a seriously injured male pedestrian in the roadway and immediately administered first aid until Mountain View Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police did not identify the victim.

Officers quickly located a suspect vehicle fleeing the area a short distance away from where the collision happened. The driver, identified as 42-year-old Campbell resident Erick Barrios, was arrested and was booked into the Santa Clara Main Jail on multiple charges. Barrios, who had an outstanding warrant, is facing one count of murder, one count of felony hit-and-run with injury and one count of felony driving under the influence.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

