Mountain View mom who collapsed at son's football game remembered Friday

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- The Mountain View High School community mourned and remembered Lucinda Daniels on Friday night during their football games after a series of tragic events.

One week ago on Aug. 25, Daniels was watching her son play varsity football. The school principal, Dr. Kip Glazer, tells KPIX that Lucinda's son Dillon Daniels was injured during the game. Both his parents were there with him but a second ambulance was called after his dad fainted. At the time, they thought Lucinda had fainted too. Glazer says they later learned she had suffered a stroke.

On Friday night, as people arrived to watch both the junior varsity and the varsity games, they passed a sign with Lucinda's photo and a link to the fundraiser started by people within the school community.

"Tonight, we're just trying to provide as much normalcy for our kids as we can. Lucinda would have wanted us to play the game so that's why we're doing this," said head football coach Tim Lugo.

Organizers of the fundraiser say Daniels suffered a second stroke on Saturday night that left her with no brain activity.

She was an organ donor.

"One of the things that Mr. Daniels has expressed to me directly is how appreciative he is of the love and support and he wanted people to know that Lucinda being an organ donor has already saved four lives," Glazer said.

Lugo said Lucinda Daniels was a very giving person.

"To find out she was an organ donor -- she's gonna continue giving and she's gonna allow someone else's family to have their loved ones a little bit longer, which, to me, is the ultimate sacrifice," Lugo said.

There were two moments of silence Friday night. The first occurred right before the JV game. Dillon's younger brother plays on the that team.

Then Dillon came out with his varsity team. Lugo said Dillon had surgery earlier this week. The players on the field had Lucinda's initials on their helmets with Dillon's number five on it.

Mountain View High School is planning another event in the next couple of weeks to honor Lucinda.