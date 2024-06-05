Teacher at Mountain View middle school accused of molesting 12-year-old student

MOUNTAIN VIEW – A teacher at a middle school in Mountain View was arrested Wednesday for allegedly molesting a student earlier this year.

Officers said a 12-year-old girl attending Graham Middle School reported inappropriate conduct from the teacher in April, saying he inappropriately touched her. The teacher, identified as 59-year-old Ralph Turner of Sunnyvale, was placed on administrative leave by the Mountain View Whisman School District as police investigated.

According to the school's website, Turner taught mathematics.

Detectives interviewed the victim and additional students. Following the investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for Turner, who was arrested around 1 p.m. Wednesday without incident.

Turner is accused of annoying and molesting a child under 14 and false imprisonment. Police did not say when he would appear in court.

In a statement Wednesday, detectives said that they are concerned that there could be additional victims. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Detective Guillermo de Lira over email.