Police: 3 men robbed jewelry store, shot at witness in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW – Police in Mountain View are searching for at least three men who robbed a jewelry store and shot at an eyewitness who followed them in a vehicle Friday morning.

Around 11:50 a.m., officers were called to a store on the 1900 block of Latham Street on reports of a robbery.

An investigation revealed that three armed men entered the store and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. The suspects also stole personal belongings from customers and store employees before leaving.

Police said the suspects left the scene in a getaway car headed towards Rengstorff Avenue. An eyewitness followed the vehicle nearly two miles to the Highway 101 interchange.

As the getaway car approached the freeway entrance, police said the vehicle stopped and multiple suspects opened fire at the eyewitness's car before fleeing the scene.

The car was struck at least once. No injuries were reported in the robbery or in the shooting.

Police described the suspects as three adult males wearing dark clothing. The suspect vehicle is described as a black sedan. Additional details about the vehicle was not immediately available.

The suspects are believed to be armed and anyone with information about the suspects' whereabouts is asked to call 911. Additional information can be sent to Detective Jason Roldan by emailing Jason.roldan@mountainview.gov.