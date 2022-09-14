Man sought in indecent exposure case at Mountain View pharmacy

MOUNTAIN VIEW – Police in Mountain View have released photos of a man suspected of exposing himself to a woman while shopping at a pharmacy over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

According to officers, the incident took place at the Walgreens pharmacy on the 100 block of El Camino Real around 5:40 a.m. on September 4.

The victim told police she was shopping when the suspect approached her in one of the aisles. While looking at merchandise, the woman said the man spoke to her briefly before exposing himself to her.

Police said the man purchased several items with cash and left the store. He was last seen leaving the parking lot going westbound, driving a white Toyota sedan.

"We have used all available investigative options at this time, and we need our community's help to identify the man," police said in a statement Wednesday.

Surveillence photos of man suspected of indecent exposure at a Walgreens on the 100 block of El Camino Real in Mountain View on September 4, 2022. Mountain View Police Department

The suspect is described as a man standing about 6' tall with a slender build. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a long-sleeve blue shirt, glasses and a surgical mask.

Police said the suspect was also wearing black and white slip-on sandals with black socks.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. David Fisher by emailing david.fisher@mountainview.gov.