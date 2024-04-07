Mountain View boys found safe day after endangered missing advisory issued
Mountain View police said Sunday morning the two boys who went missing Saturday were located and are safe.
CHP issues an Endangered Missing Advisory for two boys, who are 9 and 4, who were last seen before the advisory at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday in Mountain View.
Taylor Wu, 38, allegedly took the boys while using a blue 2018 Ford Escape with license plate "VB9V1W" from Missouri.
Police said Taylor Wu was also located safely, though they didn't offer additional details.