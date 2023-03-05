Mountain roads shut down as latest winter storm hits Sierra
TRUCKEE -- Mountain roads were closed again in Northern California as yet another cold storm moved through the state on Sunday, dumping snow in the Sierra Nevada and rain in valleys.
Interstate 80 and several other routes were shut down in the Lake Tahoe area near the Nevada border, where the California Highway Patrol said driving conditions were treacherous amid blizzard conditions.
"Travel is highly discouraged!" the highway patrol office in Truckee said on Twitter.
A winter storm warning was in effect through early Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
The system is the latest in a series of winter storms, the most recent of which slammed the state with as much as 10 feet (3 meters) of snow last week.
Heavenly Mountain Resort announced Sunday morning that it would be closed due to dangerous conditions. Palisades Tahoe and other area resorts were open and operational.
Pacific Gas and Electric said thousands of customers remained without power Saturday night as another storm dumped heavy snow all across the Sierra.
Here are the latest outage numbers (customers) by county for the company's Sierra division:
El Dorado - 1,259
Nevada - 6,707
Placer - 1,120
Sierra - 438
Amador - 197
Yuba - 359
PG&E said they don't have a clear estimated time for full restoration but said it should come within the next three days.
