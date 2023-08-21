Update: Bobcat, not mountain lion, spotted in San Mateo neighborhood

A mountain lion was seen wandering a San Mateo neighborhood and visiting a home's backyard, the second mountain lion sighting in the city in three days, authorities said Monday.

San Mateo Police said in a press statement Monday that the department received a report Sunday evening of a mountain lion in the backyard of a home on the 4000 block of Kingridge Dr. just west of Alameda De Las Pulgas in the city's Sugarloaf neighborhood.

Surveillance image of a mountain lion walking through a parking lot in San Mateo's Sugarloaf neighborhood, August 20, 2023. San Mateo Police Department

The resident told responding officers that the cougar had left the backyard and walked to a nearby parking lot before disappearing. A search of the area did not locate the cat.

At the time, police said it was unknown if the purported mountain lion was the same one spotted two days prior in the city.

In a follow-up statement, police said the animal was not a mountain lion after all.

"After numerous people viewed the photo depicted, it was determined to be a bobcat and not a mountain lion," the statement said.

People are reminded that one should not run if encountering a mountain lion. Instead, face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms; throw rocks or other objects; pick up small children and pets.

For more information, visit keepmewild.org.