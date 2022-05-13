Mountain lion spotted in Point Richmond neighborhood
RICHMOND -- A mountain lion was spotted early Friday evening in the Point Richmond neighborhood, according to a Richmond police spokesperson.
Police have received reports of a sighting from residents in the area. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has been notified.
Police are advising residents in the area to consider bringing pets indoors.
Anyone who sees the mountain lion is asked to call 911. There are no further details at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.