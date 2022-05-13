Watch CBS News
Local News

Mountain lion spotted in Point Richmond neighborhood

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

RICHMOND -- A mountain lion was spotted early Friday evening in the Point Richmond neighborhood, according to a Richmond police spokesperson. 

Police have received reports of a sighting from residents in the area. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has been notified.

Police are advising residents in the area to consider bringing pets indoors. 

Anyone who sees the mountain lion is asked to call 911. There are no further details at this time.

First published on May 13, 2022 / 7:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.