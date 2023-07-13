Mountain lion found dead in conservation area in South San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A young mountain lion was found dead on a road near the North Coyote Valley Conservation Area in South San Jose, according to the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority.



The lifeless feline was discovered along Santa Teresa Boulevard, according to a social media post Wednesday by the authority, which also called on drivers to drive with caution while traversing the thoroughfare: "When driving, remember to SLOW DOWN for wildlife and help reduce this kind of incident."



Tiffany Yap, a senior scientist at the Oakland-based Center for Biological Diversity, said in an email that the North Coyote Valley Conservation Area is especially important for pumas traveling between the Santa Cruz Mountains and the Diablo Range and it is at risk from encroaching development.



"While the declining health of pumas in Southern California often grab headlines, sadly their counterparts up north are following a similar fate. We need more investment in wildlife crossings on dangerous roads, like the one recently completed on Highway 17," Yap said.



She noted Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in September 2022 the Safe Roads and Wildlife Protection Act, which requires Caltrans to identify barriers to wildlife movement and prioritize crossing structures when building or improving roadways.



"We must reconsider building roads and developments that slice through mountain lion habitat if we want these big, beautiful cats to have a chance to survive," Yap said.