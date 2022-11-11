Watch CBS News
Mount Diablo beacon lighting up to mark Veterans Day and honor those who served

DANVILLE -- The Mount Diablo beacon will be lit Friday night for Veterans Day to honor those who have served in the military.

Local veterans and members of the public will gather at 4:45 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building at 400 Hartz Ave. in Danville to press the button that will light the beacon.

The beacon will stay lit until sunrise Saturday.

Local officials signed a proclamation on Feb. 25, 2022, to light the beacon on Mount Diablo annually not only on Pearl Harbor Day, but also for the first time this year on Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

