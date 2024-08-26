Motorcyclist arrested following weekend high speed pursuit in Mendocino, Sonoma counties

A motorcyclist led multiple law enforcement officers on a triple-digit high-speed chase through Sonoma and Mendocino counties on Saturday, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said.

The pursuit began near Healdsburg when a California Highway Patrol officer attempted to stop a Suzuki GSXR street bike on northbound U.S. Highway 101. The rider and passenger failed to yield and instead fled at a high rate of speed before the officer lost them near Geyserville, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Another CHP officer then located the motorcyclist near Cloverdale, but the rider again fled at a high rate of speed and was lost near the exit to state Highway 128 north of Cloverdale.

At this point, the Sonoma Sheriff's Office helicopter, the Henry 1, located the bike on Highway 101 just north of the Sonoma-Mendocino county line. CHP officers set up in the area south of Ukiah and tried to stop the motorcycle, but it yet again took off at a high rate of speed.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the chase continued into Ukiah until the motorcycle turned around and fled onto southbound Highway 101. Authorities estimate that the bike reached speeds of 140 mph.

In the interest of safety, the street pursuit was called off and the Henry 1 continued to follow the motorcycle. CHP's helicopter also joined the chase.

Eventually the rider and passenger abandoned the bike in the Santa Rosa Plaza parking garage, the Sheriff's Office said. Both helicopters worked together to contain the garage. Henry 1 located the suspects as they fled on foot from the garage and into the mall. Police in Santa Rosa had set up containment in the mall, and both people were found and detained.

The rider was arrested by CHP.