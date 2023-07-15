Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in Petaluma

A motorcyclist was killed Friday evening in a traffic collision in Petaluma.

At approximately 6:51 p.m., Petaluma police responded to multiple reports of a serious collision involving a motorcycle and a minivan in the area of Sonoma Mountain Parkway near Linnet Lane.

The driver of the motorcycle succumbed to their injuries at the scene, according to the police. Their identity is being withheld until their family has been notified by the county coroner's office.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. Currently, there is no indication that alcohol was a factor in the collision, police said.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or could provide evidence such as video is asked to contact Officer Nicholas Camilleri at (707) 778-4335.