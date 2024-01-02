Motorcyclist killed in crash with big rig on Highway 5 near Stockton

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed early Tuesday morning after colliding with a big rig on northbound Interstate Highway 5 in San Joaquin County near Stockton, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash was reported north of French Camp Road at 5:08 a.m.

The CHP said a 29-year-old man was driving a 2022 Western big rig at approximately 55 mph when the front of the motorcycle collided with the rear of the truck.

Officers said the force of the crash ejected the motorcyclist, who died at the scene from his injuries. His name was not immediately available.

The CHP said the driver of the big rig was uninjured and investigators have not determined if drugs or alcohol contributed to the collision.

