Motorcyclist killed in collision on northbound Hwy 101 in Palo Alto early Saturday

PALO ALTO -- CHP are investigating a fatal collision that killed a motorcyclist on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Palo Alto early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Information from CHP indicated the collision happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. north of San Antonio Road in Palo Alto. CHP reported that the motorcycle had collided with a white Jeep that left the motorcycle down in the freeway. There was also a Chevrolet pick-up truck that was damaged in the incident.

A sig-alert was issued and all northbound lanes were closed as CHP and fire units responded to the scene. CHP confirmed the coroner was also called to the crash.

All northbound lanes remained closed for hours after the incident, which remains under investigation. Authorities did no identify the motorcyclist who died in the crash.

First published on October 21, 2023

