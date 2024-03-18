Motorcyclist killed in collision in on Lawrence Expressway in Sunnyvale

A motorcyclist was killed in Sunnyvale after he collided with a vehicle on Sunday morning, police said.

First responders arrived at the intersection of Lawrence Expressway and Arques Avenue at 6:50 a.m. after receiving a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Fire personnel found a male motorcyclist suffering from major injuries, and despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The man driving the vehicle had minor injuries, said the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

An investigation revealed that the motorcyclist had been traveling northbound on Lawrence Expressway and was making a left turn on Arques when the other southbound driver collided with him.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. So far, alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is encouraged to contact Investigator Larks at (408) 730-7109.