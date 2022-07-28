Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood

SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist was killed in San Jose Monday in a collision with a vehicle in San Jose Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded just after 8 a.m. to the crash at the intersection of Curtner Avenue and Briarwood Drive in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation. 

The victim has not yet been identified. Drivers were urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes during the investigation.

Police said it was the 40th fatal collision and the 42nd victim in the city this year.

