Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash along Highway 4 near Hercules

HERCULES -- A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning in a crash near Hercules.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened on eastbound Highway 4/John Muir Parkway near Christie Road near Franklin Canyon Golf Course.

The crash was first reported at 1:49 a.m. 

KCBS Radio reported the motorcycle veered off the road and down an embankment.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.

First published on July 30, 2022 / 7:25 AM

