Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash along Highway 4 near Hercules
HERCULES -- A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning in a crash near Hercules.
The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened on eastbound Highway 4/John Muir Parkway near Christie Road near Franklin Canyon Golf Course.
The crash was first reported at 1:49 a.m.
KCBS Radio reported the motorcycle veered off the road and down an embankment.
No other information about the incident was immediately available.
