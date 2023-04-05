Motorcyclist killed after crashing into vehicle in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL -- A 21-year-old Mill Valley man died after his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle in San Rafael on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.



Aryan Rajesh Solanki died in the collision reported at 12:33 p.m. on Bellam Boulevard near Anderson Drive, sheriff's officials said.



Solanki was riding a 2014 Yamaha motorcycle south on Bellam Boulevard when a 2014 Mercedes-Benz SUV going north tried to turn into a parking lot and crossed into the path of the motorcycle. Solanki was unable to avoid the collision and struck the passenger side of the SUV, causing him to be ejected from the motorcycle, according to the sheriff's office.



He was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there.



No other details about the collision were immediately available from the Sheriff's Office or San Rafael police.