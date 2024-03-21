Motorcyclist killed in Antioch crash after running through stop sign

A motorcyclist died in a vehicle collision in Antioch on Wednesday evening, police said.

At 5:39 p.m., a 20-year-old man was allegedly speeding on a dirt bike and reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of L and West Fourth streets when he suddenly crashed into a white van that had entered the intersection, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers found the motorcyclist and and the 52-year-old male driver of the white van unresponsive. Antioch officers gave them first aid but the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.

The van driver was transported to a hospital where he is still in critical condition, according to police.

The name of the motorcyclist who died is not yet being released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or send a text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "ANTIOCH."