Motorcyclist killed when car hits him from behind while stopped at intersection in Antioch

A 63-year-old Bay Point man died when a vehicle crashed into his motorcycle that was stopped at an intersection in Antioch on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The crash was reported shortly before 2:10 p.m. at Deer Valley Road and Prewett Ranch Drive, where the motorcyclist, identified by the Contra Costa County coroner's office as 63-year-old Bay Point resident William Marlik Jr., was stopped at a red light, Antioch police said.

A speeding car then struck the motorcycle from behind, causing both vehicles to collide with two other vehicles in the intersection. Marlik was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries there, according to police.

The driver of the car that struck the motorcycle stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, who said speed and inattention appear to be factors in the collision. Police did not specify whether they would seek charges against the driver.