Motorcyclist killed after running red light is San Jose's 36th fatal crash

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police said they're investigating the death of a motorcyclist who died after running a red light back in June.

Officers responded to a report of a traffic collision in the area of Monterey Road and Branham Lane around 8:54 p.m. on June 3. Responding officers arrived to find the crash involved two vehicles – a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2002 Mercury SUV. The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, while the SUV driver did not report any injuries.

The motorcyclist remained in the hospital until July 1, when he died of his injuries.

During the police investigation, detectives learned the motorcyclist rode a stolen motorcycle at the time of the crash.

This is the 36th fatal collision, and the 38th traffic death of 2022.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after confirming the victim's identity and notifying next of kin.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Templeman #3556 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 3556@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.