Motorcyclist killed after losing control and crashing on Highway 101 in Petaluma

PETALUMA (CBS SF) -- A motorcyclist was killed after losing control of his bike and crashing on Highway 101, in Petaluma, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened Tuesday at 1:11 p.m., north of Pepper Road exit, according to Santa Rosa CHP.

Investigators said the biker was traveling northbound and veered sharply, losing control of his Harley-Davidson. The bike went across the right shoulder and crashed into a drainage culvert, ejecting the biker several feet.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity has not been released, pending notification of the next of kin.

CHP Santa Rosa asks anyone with more information to contact their office at (707) 588-1400.