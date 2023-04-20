Motorcyclist fatally struck by SUV in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist has died of injuries suffered from being struck by an SUV on San Jose's Mission Street.

San Jose police said that officers responded to the area of N. 11th Street and Mission Street to investigate a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcyclist at approximately 4:17 p.m. on Tuesday.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2020 Ford SUV driven by an adult female, was traveling westbound on Mission Street when it was struck by a 2018 Harley Davidson driven by an adult male who was travelling northbound on N. 11th Street.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the collision and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist later succumbed to his injuries.

This was the 7th fatal collision, and the 8th traffic death of 2023.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after notifying his next of kin.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.

