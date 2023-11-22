Motorcyclist dies, passenger seriously injured in crash near Morgan Hill

A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger severely injured Wednesday when his bike collided with a car on Watsonville Road near Morgan Hill, authorities said.

According to California Highway Patrol, around 2:45 p.m., a 68-year-old man on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was driving eastbound on Uvas Road approaching Watsonville Road with a 60-year-old female passenger when he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign, according to an independent witness.

The Harley started to turn north on Watsonville Road, directly into the front of a Toyota Camry being driven south by a 41-year-old man from Prunedale. The front of the Camry struck the motorcycle, ejecting both the man and woman from the bike. The man succumbed to his injuries and died, and the woman was airlifted to the hospital with major injuries, California Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the Camry was not injured, and drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in his case. It is unknown if they played a factor in the motorcyclist's crash, according to CHP.