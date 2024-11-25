Motorcyclist dies in fatal San Jose solo crash

Police in San Jose on Monday afternoon confirmed that a man died after crashing a motorcycle into a light pole Sunday night.

According to a press release issued by the San Jose Police Department, Sunday evening at around 10:34 p.m., officers responded to the area of Union Ave. and Bascom Ave. following a report of a solo motorcycle collision.

Initial investigation by arriving officers determined that a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle being ridden by an adult male driver was traveling eastbound on Union Ave. at Bascom Ave. when the motorcycle left the roadway for unknown reasons, striking a light pole. Police said the adult male motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

The identity of the motorcyclist will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office, police said. The incident was the 46th fatal collision and 46th traffic death of 2024.

Anyone with information on the fatal crash is urged to contact Detective Leslie #4264 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4264@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.