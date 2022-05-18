Watch CBS News
Local News

Police motorcycle officer hurt in Redwood City crash

/ CBS San Francisco

Police motorcycle officer hurt in Redwood City crash
Police motorcycle officer hurt in Redwood City crash 01:04

REDWOOD CITY -- A police motorcycle officer was hospitalized following a frightening collision in a Redwood City intersection Tuesday caught on camera.

Security video from a gas station shows the officer entering the intersection of 5th and Bay Streets in Redwood City when she was hit by a blue sedan, sending her flying onto the pavement.

The intersection is a four-way stop, police said.

The officer was rushed to a hospital and there was no immediate word on her injuries. The investigation will focus partly on whether the driver of the car sped through the intersection.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on May 17, 2022 / 5:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.