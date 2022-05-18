Police motorcycle officer hurt in Redwood City crash
REDWOOD CITY -- A police motorcycle officer was hospitalized following a frightening collision in a Redwood City intersection Tuesday caught on camera.
Security video from a gas station shows the officer entering the intersection of 5th and Bay Streets in Redwood City when she was hit by a blue sedan, sending her flying onto the pavement.
The intersection is a four-way stop, police said.
The officer was rushed to a hospital and there was no immediate word on her injuries. The investigation will focus partly on whether the driver of the car sped through the intersection.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
for more features.
