Motorcyclist killed after colliding into wall in South San Jose

PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in South SanJose, police said.

The crash happened at around 9:12 a.m. on the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road near Hellyer Avenue in the Edenvale neighborhood.

San Jose police said an adult male motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet while riding recklessly in a parking lot and he collided with a wall.

Further details of the crash were not immediately available.

Police said it was the 49th fatal traffic collision in 2022 and the 51st victim.