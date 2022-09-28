Motorcyclist killed after colliding into wall in South San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in South SanJose, police said.
The crash happened at around 9:12 a.m. on the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road near Hellyer Avenue in the Edenvale neighborhood.
San Jose police said an adult male motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet while riding recklessly in a parking lot and he collided with a wall.
Further details of the crash were not immediately available.
Police said it was the 49th fatal traffic collision in 2022 and the 51st victim.
