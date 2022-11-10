Motorcycle crash kills 20-year-old Livermore man

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A Livermore man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Alameda County coroner's bureau.

The name of the man killed was Hamza Salih, 20, an official with the coroner's bureau said.

Salih was riding west on Highway 580 between 98th and 106th avenues when he may have lost control of the bike, CHP spokesperson Officer Adib Zeid said.

CHP officials received a call at 4:10 p.m. about the crash.

Salih's bike hit the center divider and he was ejected from it into the eastbound lanes, where a vehicle hit him, Zeid said. Salih died before he could be treated at a hospital.

Neither alcohol nor the weather appear to have played a role in the crash, Zeid said.