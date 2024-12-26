Motorcyclist dies of injuries following crash with pickup truck in Vallejo

A motorcyclist died at a hospital following a crash in Vallejo with a pickup truck turning into his path, police said.

The collision happened on Tuesday at about 11:21 p.m. at the intersection of Marin and Florida Streets. Vallejo police said in a press release Wednesday that the preliminary investigation indicated a silver Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Marin Street while a black Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on Marin Street.

Both the motorcycle and the pickup truck entered the intersection of Main and Florida on a green light; however, the driver of the Silverado attempted a left turn onto Florida Street and did not yield to the oncoming motorcycle, police said.

The motorcyclist was unable to avoid a collision into the passenger side of the Silverado's truck bed, and the motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries, police said. The Vallejo Fire Department and medics responded to the scene and the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The male motorcyclist's identity was withheld pending notification of his family by the Solano County Sheriff's Coroner's Office. The driver of the Silverado remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors at this time, police said.

It was the 11th traffic-related fatality in Vallejo in 2024.

Anyone with information about the crash was encouraged to contact Officer Brad Kim of the Vallejo Police Department Traffic Division at (707) 648-4329 or by email at Brad.Kim@cityofvallejo.net.



