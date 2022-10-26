Watch CBS News
Motorcycle crash causes massive traffic backup on NB Hwy 101 near San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A motorcycle crash on northbound Highway 101 early Wednesday morning blocked three lanes and caused a massive backup on the way to San Francisco.

KCBS reported the crash between a motorcycle and a car before Cesar Chavez around 9:52 a.m. Wednesday. The resulting backup reached all the way to Highway 280, which KCBS suggested as an alternative for commuters.

There was no report on the status of the drivers involved in the crash. 

This story will be updated.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 10:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

