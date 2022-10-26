Motorcycle crash causes massive traffic backup on NB Hwy 101 near San Francisco

PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A motorcycle crash on northbound Highway 101 early Wednesday morning blocked three lanes and caused a massive backup on the way to San Francisco.

KCBS reported the crash between a motorcycle and a car before Cesar Chavez around 9:52 a.m. Wednesday. The resulting backup reached all the way to Highway 280, which KCBS suggested as an alternative for commuters.

#SanFrancisco Hwy 101 northbound crash before Cesar Chavez involving a motorcycle and rider down in the lanes, the 3 right lanes are blocked. Traffic is backed up beyond 280. Use 280 northbound into downtown as an alternate. #Caltrans #KCBSTraffic pic.twitter.com/b2gbNUmOEu — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) October 26, 2022

There was no report on the status of the drivers involved in the crash.

