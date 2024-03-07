San Jose nonprofit Mother's Milk Bank requesting donors to help overcome urgent shortage

What could be more peaceful than the sight of a baby enjoying some fresh milk? It is the kind of precious moment new mother Jacqueline Mastrelli has always dreamed of.

She loves motherhood and forming memories with her son, but she says the challenges with breastfeeding came as a surprise to her.

"I was a bit arrogant going into having a baby, I just assumed breastfeeding would come so naturally," Mastrelli said.

But according to Mothers' Milk Bank, a San Jose nonprofit that provides infants in need with human milk, Mastrelli is not alone.

The demand for human milk is ever present, and access to those peaceful milk moments has become a challenge - the milk bank is dealing with an urgent donor shortage.

"It is critical that the Mothers' Milk Bank has enough milk donations to help save fragile babies in intensive care units," said milk bank spokeswoman Angelica Rojas.

To support new mothers like Mastrelli, the Mothers Milk Bank is inviting lactating mothers to participate in "Milk Meet-Ups" to encourage those who can donate to do so.

A variety of dates and locations have been listed on the milk bank's website. There is no cost to donate, and all milk is tested before distribution.

Rojas emphasized the benefits of natural breast milk.

"Human milk has all the essential nutrients for babies to grow, thrive, and develop properly."

Vulnerable infant groups, including extremely premature babies, and those with special medical needs depend on breast milk for their survival.

Mastrelli says if she had a surplus supply, she would have loved to donate. She currently has to switch between breast and bottle.

And she realizes the great value the banks have.

"Well, I think it's wonderful and it just makes perfect sense," said Mastrelli. "Because there are some women who overproduce breast milk, and there are some women who don't make enough, which is my case, and I think it's a wonderful opportunity for milk not to be wasted, and for women to just help each other."

Breast milk is known to have exceptional benefits for newborns, including protection from diseases and infections.

"Every single ounce is so so important. And moms who have gone through that know what that's like. It's very very valuable," Mastrelli said.

The kind of value she believes every mother should have access to.