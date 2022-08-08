Mother's emotional plea for help locating missing Truckee 16-year-old

TRUCKEE -- Authorities were on alert Monday for any sign of Kiely Rodni, a 16-year-old who was last seen attending a party over the weekend near the Prosser Family Campground located just north of Truckee.

According to the Placer County sheriff's office, she was at a party of more than 100 juveniles and young adults before disappearing. She was driving a silver 2013 Honda CRVN with a California license plate No. 8YUR127, which is also missing and her cell phone is not working.

On Sunday, her mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, took to social media to issue an emotional plea for help locating her daughter.

"We're so scared and we miss her so much, and we love her so much," Rodni-Nieman said in the video message. "And Kiely if you see please just come home. I want nothing more than to hug you."

As #PCSO detectives continue to investigate Kiely’s disappearance and follow up on multiple leads, Kiely Rodni’s mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, has a plea to the community. If anyone has any information where Kiely may be, please call our tip line: (530) 581-6320, Option 7. pic.twitter.com/kx4ZBVnrwu — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 8, 2022

Authorities said Kiely is 5-foot-7 and 115 pounds and has blonde hair, hazel eyes and a nose ring. She was wearing a black tank top and green Dickies pants when she was last seen.

If anyone has any information where Kiely may be, please call the Placer County sheriff tip line at (530) 581-6320, Option 7.