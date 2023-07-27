Mosquitos in parts of Palo Alto, Stanford positive for West Nile virus, spraying planned

SANTA CLARA COUNTY — Parts of Palo Alto and Stanford will be sprayed with insecticide Thursday night after mosquitoes recently collected there tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Santa Clara County Vector Control District.

The truck-mounted spraying will take place for about four hours starting around 10 p.m. in parts of the 94301, 94304, 94305 and 94306 ZIP codes. An interactive map of the area can be accessed at https://arcg.is/14zK902.

The vector control district says there is no need for residents to relocate during the treatment, but people can close windows and stay inside to minimize exposure to the insecticide, which is approved for use in public areas and used by other vector control agencies around the state.

The district is available to answer questions about the treatment from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays at (408) 282-3114 or by emailing vectorinfo@cep.sccgov.org.

More information can be found on the district's website at www.sccvector.org.