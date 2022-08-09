Mosquitoes in Cupertino test positive for West Nile virus

Santa Clara County Vector Control District crews this week will be spraying part of Cupertino after finding mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile virus there, district officials said Tuesday.

The spraying of insecticide from truck-mounted equipment will take place starting around 10 p.m. Thursday in part of ZIP code 95014 and will conclude a few hours later, according to the vector control district.

The spraying follows similar actions in recent weeks, including spraying that took place last week in parts of Sunnyvale, Santa Clara and San Jose because of the infected mosquitoes.

District officials say it is common to see an increase in West Nile virus activity during the summer, and that the truck-mounted treatments have taken place in the county since 2003 to reduce the population of mosquitoes that can spread West Nile.

According to the vector control district, no relocation is necessary during the spraying, which poses only minimal risk to people, pets and the environment.

Notices are being sent to people in the area through the county's AlertSCC system as well as people on Nextdoor and who follow the district on other social media. District staff are available to answer questions on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (408) 282-3114 or by emailing vectorinfo@cep.sccgov.org.