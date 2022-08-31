Morgan Hill police release more evidence in 2021 homicide investigation

Morgan Hill police are asking for the public's help identifying the person in this photograph as part of an investigation of a homicide July 20, 2021. Bay City News

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF/BCN) – To further efforts in a year-old homicide investigation, Morgan Hill police released two photographs of parties detectives hope to identify with the public's help

One photo is of a person they hope the public can identify, and the other is an updated version of a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting death of Humberto Cossio on July 20, 2021.

The 33-year-old Cossio was shot and killed as he was walking south through the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue.

Police said they believe Cossio had been engaged in a verbal confrontation with a group of individuals on Ciolino Avenue, but no suspects have yet been identified.

Morgan Hill police released an updated photo of a Nissan Sentra believed to have been used in connection with a fatal shooting July 20, 2021. Morgan Hill Police via Bay City News

Police did make some progress on the case following the department's release Aug. 14 of a photograph of a white Nissan Sentra believed to have been used by the suspect or suspects during the shooting.

The department has received dozens of tips and anonymous information related to this case. Police urge anyone who may have information to contact Detective Adrian Sapien at (669) 253-4995 or email Adrian.Sapien@morganhill.ca.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left at https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or 1 (800) 222-TIPS.