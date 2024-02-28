Suspect in multiple pharmacy robberies arrested in Morgan Hill

A man suspected of committing multiple pharmacy robberies to obtain prescription medication has been arrested by Morgan Hill Police, the department said Tuesday.

The first robbery occurred on Dec. 30 at the Rite-Aid on Monterey Road in Morgan Hill. A man walked up to the pharmacy counter, said he had a gun and demanded prescription medications. The pharmacist complied and handed over the medications, and the suspect fled.

Later that day, a similar robbery occurred at a CVS Pharmacy in Gilroy.

On Feb. 7, police were alerted to another robbery in Morgan Hill at a CVS on Walnut Grove Drive. Officers believe that the same suspect carried out this robbery with a similar modus operandi of saying he had a gun, demanding medication, and then fleeing.

Police eventually identified Hollister resident Rodolfo Duarte, 44, as the suspect in these robberies and allege that he is tied to several others in multiple jurisdictions.

Duarte was arrested Friday and booked into the Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of three counts of robbery.