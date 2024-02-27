Suspected serial robber targeting Morgan Hill, Gilroy pharmacies arrested

MORGAN HILL – Authorities in southern Santa Clara County announced Tuesday an arrest in connection with pharmacy robberies in Morgan Hill and Gilroy dating back to late last year.

According to Morgan Hill Police, the man is suspected in a Dec. 30, 2023 robbery at the Rite-Aid pharmacy on 16000 Monterey Road.

In the incident, the suspect told a pharmacist that he had a gun and demanded prescription medications. The suspect left the store after the pharmacist provided the medications.

On the same day, police in neighboring Gilroy reported a similar incident at a CVS pharmacy in their community.

Morgan Hill police said the same man is suspected in a robbery at the CVS pharmacy on 16995 Walnut Grove Drive on Feb. 7, in which he said he was armed and demanded medications from a pharmacist.

During the investigation, police identified the suspect as 44-year-old Rodolfo Duarte of Hollister. Investigators said Duarte had committed similar robberies in "multiple" jurisdictions.

On Friday, police arrested Duarte without incident. Duarte was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on three counts of robbery.

According to jail records, Duarte is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police said Tuesday that the case remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Detective Adrien Sapien over email or by calling 669-253-4995.