Man killed in Morgan Hill shooting; suspect arrested

Police in the South Bay have made an arrest after a man was found fatally shot in Morgan Hill on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 7:10 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Tennant Avenue on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male victim with at least one gunshot wound to his torso.

Officers administered CPR and wound care to the victim, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim's name has not been released.

While officers tended to the victim, witnesses spotted the suspect, who was walking in the area. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jesus Garcia of Morgan Hill, was taken into custody without incident.

Police said the incident is the city's first homicide of 2024.

Additional details about the incident are not available. Police said the case remains under investigation and there is not an active threat to the community.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Adrian Sapien of the Morgan Hill Police Department over email or by calling 669-253-4995. Tips can also be given anonymously through the city's website or by calling 800-222-8477 (TIPS).