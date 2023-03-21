More than 193,000 PG&E customers without power amid storm

SAN FRANCISCO - More than 193,000 PG&E customers were without power in the Bay Area early Tuesday evening amid a storm that brought high winds to the region, according to the utility.

Over half of the affected customers are in the East Bay, where more than 97,000 were without power as of 6 p.m. Another almost 40,000 households had lost power along the Peninsula.

About 18,000 customers in the South Bay are without power along with another 33,553 customers in San Francisco. Most people in the North Bay still had their lights on, with only 4,297 customers in that region reported to be without power.

The outages come amid winds that have reached or exceeded 50 mph in much of the region. The National Weather Service said Mount Umunhum in Santa Clara County had the highest wind speed reported in the Bay Area on Tuesday, at 78 mph. Forecasters say the high winds are expected until at least 9 p.m.