Over 123,000 PG&E customers without power amid storm

SAN FRANCISCO -- Over 123,000 PG&E customers were without power in the Bay Area Tuesday evening amid a storm that brought high winds to the region, according to the utility.

Over half of the affected customers are in the East Bay, where almost 63,000 were without power as of 11 p.m. Another almost 22,000 households had lost power along the Peninsula.

About 7,500 customers in the South Bay are without power along with another over 25,000 customers in San Francisco. Most people in the North Bay still had their lights on, with only 6,777 customers in that region reported to be without power.

The outages come amid winds that have reached or exceeded 50 mph in much of the region. The National Weather Service said Mount Umunhum in Santa Clara County had the highest wind speed reported in the Bay Area on Tuesday, at 78 mph. Forecasters say the high winds are expected until at least 9 p.m.