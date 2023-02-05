More snow falls amid winter storm warning for Sierra, Tahoe

RENO — A winter storm warning remained in effect for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra through Sunday night as another storm packing up to two feet of snow and winds gusting in excess of 100 mph makes its way into the area.

The Reno office of the National Weather Service issued the warning Friday. It commenced at 7 p.m. Saturday and remains in place until 10 p.m. Sunday. In Tahoe, the forecast called for 5 to 10 inches of snow at lake level.

Preliminary reports on Sunday morning indicated Pallisades Tahoe Ski Resort got about ten inches of snow, with the Sierra Snow Lab getting just over nine inches.

❄️Preliminary snow reports are in! Locations received anywhere from a couple inches up to 10 inches of snow overnight. Snow continues to fall today, so expect these numbers to increase for tomorrow's storm total report! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/qWRU1dIjJI — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 5, 2023

Additionally, a Backcountry Avalanche Watch was issued for the Central Sierra and Eastern Nevada Mountains with high avalanche danger possible Saturday evening through Monday morning.

Additional snow showers on Sunday could produce bands of heavy snowfall. Travel could be very difficult with bands of heavier snow showers causing rapid changes in visibility and road conditions.

The Truckee office of the CHP reported heavy traffic heading over Donner Summit and advised drivers to expect long delays.

‼️Current conditions‼️Heavy traffic heading over Donner Summit… expect long delays.



2/05/23 12:25pm



• I-80 is R2 in both directions from the Nevada State line to Drum Forebay.

• SR-267 is closed due to spin outs and traction issues.

• SR-89 is R1 from Truckee pic.twitter.com/vmeSnQv893 — CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) February 5, 2023

Visitors are advised to avoid travel if possible, as weather conditions could leave drivers stuck in their vehicles for many hours. Anyone who must travel should prepare for possible delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing.

Residents in the area should have a backup plan in case of power outages.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages," the service said. "A combination of winds and waves may capsize small vessels on Lake Tahoe."

Winds gusting up to 45 mph on the lake could create waves up to 4 feet high, the National Weather Service said.