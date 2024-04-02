Moraga-Orinda Fire Protection District conducts prescribed burn near Hwy 24

The Moraga-Orinda Fire Protection District will conduct a control burn near Highway 24 in Orinda from Tuesday through Thursday, officials said.

The prescribed fire operation will take place in the Wilder Road area. If conditions stay favorable, fire crews will burn piled material in the Tunnel-East Bay Hills shaded fuel break, the fire district said in an announcement on its website.

Moraga-Orinda Fire crews conduct prescribed burn near Hwy 24 Moraga-Orinda Fire Protection District

The project is set to start at 10 a.m. each day and conclude by 4 p.m.

Some smoke may be visible to residents in the Wilder neighborhood and to passing motorists on Highway 24, the fire district said. Residents are advised to close exterior doors and windows to keep smoke out.

The district is coordinating with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to ensure the burn is conducted safely and with minimal smoke impacts.

Updates on the project will be provided on the fire district's Facebook page.