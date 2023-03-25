Monterey SPCA still caring for over 200 pets after Pajaro flooding

MONTEREY - Monterey County's Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has sheltered nearly 250 pets evacuated over the last two weeks due to flooding of the Pajaro River.

SPCA Monterey County provided shelter to 244 evacuated pets immediately after the flood and continues to care for more than 200 pets, although the organization has started to reunite pets with their families.

The organization has already returned 37 pets to their families, while rescuing dozens more from flooded areas near the Pajaro community.

According to the SPCA Monterey County, evacuated pets include dogs, cats, chickens, parakeets, doves, parrots, canaries, cockatiels, pigeons, finches, a rabbit and an iguana.

"We are sending pet food home with every reunited pet and giving free pet food to everyone in need so residents of Pajaro don't need to add feeding their pets to their list of concerns during this time," the organization said Friday in a statement.

Evacuation orders in Pajaro were lifted Thursday for the first time since March 10, when a break in the Pajaro River levee flooded the community and left some areas under several feet of water.

County officials have warned that there are still health risks in the area for those who return to their homes and the community still does not have drinkable water or working plumbing.

Information about how pet owners can prepare for future disasters can be found at https://www.spcamc.org.

Residents can support SPCA Monterey County's disaster relief services by buying pet food through its wish lists at https://www.chewy.com/g/the-society-for-the-prevention-of-cruelty-to-animals-of-monterey-cty_b76274074 and https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1SXF1RCQF3UX3?leftNavSection=Shopping&ref_=abls_lnv_sl.